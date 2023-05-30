PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,244 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

