Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,397,000 after buying an additional 268,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

DG stock opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.