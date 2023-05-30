PGGM Investments Has $4.05 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,129 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

