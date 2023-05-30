Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 53,978 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 631,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,978 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 861.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Stock Up 6.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.48.

NYSE:F opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

