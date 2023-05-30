Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

