Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after acquiring an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 315,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

