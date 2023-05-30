Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 72 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

