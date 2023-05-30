Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Drops By 15.0%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WY opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

