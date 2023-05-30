U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,375 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USB opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

