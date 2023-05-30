New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,110,000 after buying an additional 95,013 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Shares of RE stock opened at $350.06 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

