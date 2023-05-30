Korea Investment CORP Has $47.55 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $47,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 230,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 520,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

