Korea Investment CORP Acquires 54,951 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $42,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $387.95 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.89.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

