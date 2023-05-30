Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $507.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

