PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 504,025 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 280,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PayPal by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 243,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 52,763 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in PayPal by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 298,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after buying an additional 169,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

