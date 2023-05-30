Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 150,701 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,701 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

