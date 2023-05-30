PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 101,245 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

