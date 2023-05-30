ING Groep NV Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,047 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.