FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 5,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FedEx by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in FedEx by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 325,737 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $224.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

