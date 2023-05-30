Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,617,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,212,000 after acquiring an additional 401,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,447,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,333,000 after acquiring an additional 784,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

