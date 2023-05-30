New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 782 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HWM opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

