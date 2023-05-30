American International Group Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.