CenterBook Partners LP Sells 100 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,896,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

AMP stock opened at $309.13 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.31.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.