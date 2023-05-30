PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

TSN stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

