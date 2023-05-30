Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.93. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.