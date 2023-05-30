W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,572 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $31,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

GWW stock opened at $664.23 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $669.55 and a 200-day moving average of $631.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

