ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Down 1.9 %

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $387.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.89. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

