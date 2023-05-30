Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 12,613.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kroger by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,260,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

