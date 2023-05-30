Creative Planning Purchases 4,927 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

