Creative Planning Sells 2,190 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,019,000 after buying an additional 426,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,459,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 539,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,369,000 after purchasing an additional 447,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

