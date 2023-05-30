Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.14% of Black Stone Minerals worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $10,858,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The company had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

