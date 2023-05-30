Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,415 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 190,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,024,000 after acquiring an additional 116,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

