Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 870 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Down 1.8 %

MET opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.