Creative Planning Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Creative Planning raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 1.8 %

MetLife stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner's insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

