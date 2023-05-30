Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after buying an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after buying an additional 1,036,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Boston Scientific by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,913,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,349,000 after buying an additional 949,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.
Shares of BSX opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $54.17.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.
