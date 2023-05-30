ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE MET opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

