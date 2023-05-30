Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191,124 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $29,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,416,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,165,000 after acquiring an additional 141,380 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.