Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,767 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,119,000 after purchasing an additional 324,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,712,000 after acquiring an additional 285,190 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

