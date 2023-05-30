Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Stock Up 5.6 %

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

