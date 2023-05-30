Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NYSE:SPG opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

