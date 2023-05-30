Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,675,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 19,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $126.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

