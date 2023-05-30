Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ITW opened at $225.07 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

