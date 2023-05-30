BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

