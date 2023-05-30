Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 236,529 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $240,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.