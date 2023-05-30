Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $973,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,385 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

