Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

