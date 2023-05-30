Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 64,283 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $333,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Citigroup lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.