Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

