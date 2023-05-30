Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 217,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

GPC opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.99. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

