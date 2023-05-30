Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 362.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 79,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

ICE opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.