Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GPC opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

